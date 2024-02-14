Forte Capital Group Joins The Business Council of New York State as Major Member

In a significant move that underscores its commitment to New York's business landscape, Forte Capital Group has been welcomed into the esteemed ranks of Major Members by The Business Council of New York State. This development, which took effect on February 14, 2024, spotlights the firm's pivotal role in fostering growth and innovation within the state's economic sphere.

A Legacy of Innovation and Growth

Founded in 2001 by CEO Roger A. Monteforte, Forte Capital Group has carved out a distinctive niche in the financial services industry. Specializing in late-stage growth companies, Monteforte's vision has been instrumental in shaping the firm's strategic focus and investment approach. With over 28 years of experience under his belt, he currently serves as the Portfolio Manager of the Innovation X Fund, a private shares platform designed to support the expansion of burgeoning enterprises.

The Power of Synergy

Central to Forte Capital's remarkable growth trajectory are the contributions of Gabe Cocinescu and his team, as well as Nicholas Scaturro. Through their implementation of strategic asset management strategies and investment offerings under the aegis of Innovation X Advisors, they have played a critical role in propelling the firm to new heights. This collaborative effort has not only bolstered Forte Capital's reputation but also solidified its position as a formidable player in the financial services sector.

A New Chapter in New York's Business Community

As a Major Member of The Business Council of New York State, Forte Capital Group joins the ranks of influential business organizations that are shaping the state's economic future. This distinguished recognition is a testament to the firm's unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and the betterment of New York's business community. As Forte Capital continues to make strides in the financial services industry, its partnership with The Business Council promises to be a valuable asset in promoting mutual success and prosperity.

With this new chapter in its corporate journey, Forte Capital Group demonstrates that it is not just a financial services provider, but a steadfast ally and advocate for New York's business landscape. As the firm continues to evolve and expand, its partnership with The Business Council will undoubtedly serve as a catalyst for growth and progress, benefiting both the firm and the wider business community.