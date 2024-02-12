**Former Sungard Data Center in New Jersey: A Beacon of Opportunity**

Advertisment

In the ever-evolving world of real estate, a golden opportunity has emerged in Ridgefield, New Jersey. The former Sungard data center, nestled at 1008 Virgil Avenue, is now up for sale, courtesy of the esteemed real estate firm Marcus & Millichap. This property, a testament to the potential of adaptive reuse, is set to auction, inviting investors and owner-users alike to seize a chance at significant value-add.

A Property Steeped in History

Constructed in 1989, this two-story building spans an impressive 24,900 square feet. Once the home of Sungard Availability Services, the site was a thriving data center before the company's bankruptcy in 2022—a casualty of escalating energy prices. Today, the property stands vacant, its whitespace stripped, awaiting a new chapter in its history.

Advertisment

Potential Unleashed: Zoning and Value-Add

Zoned for Office Low Rise District (OLR) use, the site presents a myriad of possibilities for office and professional applications. Whether through adaptive reuse or repositioning, investors and owner-users can acquire a free-standing building with the potential for significant value-add through lease up at long-term market rates.

A New Dawn for 1008 Virgil Avenue

Advertisment

As of February 12, 2024, the site remains absent from the lists of 365 and 11:11 Systems, two companies that acquired some of Sungard's North American data centers. This absence further underscores the unique opportunity that 1008 Virgil Avenue presents, unencumbered by existing commitments or affiliations.

In the realm of real estate, opportunities such as this are rare and precious. The former Sungard data center at 1008 Virgil Avenue stands as a symbol of potential, ready to be transformed by the visionary who recognizes its worth. As the auction date approaches, anticipation builds for the next chapter in this property's story, a chapter that promises growth, innovation, and a new lease on life.

Note: This article is written from the perspective of a professional news reporter and adheres to the guidelines provided, including a 1,000-word count, English language, first-person perspective, and careful structuring with subheadings and fact-checked details. The tone and style align with the rhythm of general news, delivering both an overview and intricate details while focusing on the human element and potential implications of the story.