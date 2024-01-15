Former RBI Governor Subbarao Voices Concern Over India’s High Debt-to-GDP Ratio

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor D. Subbarao raised alarm over India’s soaring debt-to-GDP ratio at the CFA Society’s 14th India Investment Conference in Mumbai. His statements precede Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget presentation and resonate with the concerns of economists over the rising debt levels in the country.

India’s Debt-to-GDP Ratio: A Looming Crisis?

Subbarao noted that the present debt-to-GDP ratio hovers around 81 percent, a marked deviation from the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee’s recommended safe threshold of 60 percent for India. Despite India’s debt being in local currency, which inherently reduces risk, Subbarao warned that the excessive debt could potentially repel foreign investors and disrupt macroeconomic stability. Furthermore, he pointed out that international comparisons of debt-to-GDP ratios could be deceptive due to India’s low revenue-to-GDP ratio, thereby heightening fears of a potential debt trap even at comparatively lower debt levels.

Monetary Policy and Inflation: The RBI’s Balancing Act

On the subject of monetary policy, Subbarao conceded that the RBI’s inflation-targeting framework has proven effective, though hurdles persist. A significant challenge is inflation propelled by supply shocks. Despite the RBI’s relentless efforts to curb high inflation, including a hike in key interest rates by 250 basis points, inflation continues to surpass the medium-term target of 4 percent.

Global Economic Dynamics and the Indian Market

Subbarao also touched upon the US’s utilization of the dollar for political leverage and the implications of Indian bonds’ inclusion in the JPMorgan index. While he refrained from prognosticating on the RBI’s future actions concerning exchange rate management, he referred to the RBI’s previous interventions to ensure currency stability amidst worldwide volatility.