en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Former RBI Governor Advocates for Reduced Intervention in Forex Market

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Former RBI Governor Advocates for Reduced Intervention in Forex Market

In an era where economic stability is often a delicate balance, a former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), D Subbarao, makes a compelling case for the RBI to lessen its intervention in the foreign exchange market. Speaking at the 14th India Investment Conference in Mumbai, Subbarao put forth the idea that allowing the exchange rate to be more influenced by market fundamentals could be beneficial. He cautioned that the central bank’s active stabilization might inadvertently signal to market participants that they can depend on the RBI to manage exchange rate fluctuations.

IMF’s Assessment: A Bone of Contention

Subbarao’s comments come hot on the heels of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s remarks from an Article IV consultation. The IMF suggested that India’s interventions likely exceeded necessary levels, contributing to a narrow movement range for the rupee against the US dollar since December 2022. The RBI, however, has refuted this assessment vehemently. It argues that the IMF selectively used data, and a longer-term view would disprove the IMF’s findings.

Transparency and Market-Determination: The RBI’s Defense

RBI officials have been steadfast in their defense, asserting that their interventions align with transparency principles. They maintain that the rupee’s exchange rate is determined by the market, not by the central bank’s actions. This stance, while being firm, is increasingly being scrutinized in light of the IMF’s assessment and Subbarao’s subsequent comments.

The Cost of Safety: India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves

In his interview, Subbarao also touched upon the costs of holding high levels of foreign exchange reserves. As of January 5, India’s reserves stood at $617.3 billion, having increased by $55.72 billion so far this fiscal year. While these reserves act as a safety net in uncertain times, they have their costs. The reserves had previously reached a peak of $645 billion in October 2021, only to be affected by the central bank’s actions to defend the rupee amid global pressures.

As the dust settles on this debate, it’s clear that the trajectory of the Indian rupee in the future, predicted to trade between 82 and 85 against the US dollar in 2024, will be shaped by a complex interplay of economic factors, potential foreign fund inflows post-inclusion of government securities in the global bond index, and the central bank’s approach to managing foreign exchange.

0
Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
When Damian Owen, a former Post Office manager, was wrongfully accused of financial discrepancies due to the Post Office’s faulty Horizon computer system, the personal toll was harsh and immediate. The system error led to Owen’s incarceration, causing him to miss his child’s first birthday, an irreplaceable moment lost to a technological failure. Unjust Consequences
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
Runtal North America Inc. Powers Logan Airport's New Terminal E with Custom Radiators
10 mins ago
Runtal North America Inc. Powers Logan Airport's New Terminal E with Custom Radiators
Russia's Economy: A Tale of Robust Growth Amid Challenges
11 mins ago
Russia's Economy: A Tale of Robust Growth Amid Challenges
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
8 mins ago
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
9 mins ago
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
Landlords Turn to Limited Companies Amid Mortgage Crisis
10 mins ago
Landlords Turn to Limited Companies Amid Mortgage Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
1 min
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
2 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
3 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
4 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
5 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
6 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
8 mins
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
9 mins
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
9 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
9 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
10 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app