Former RBI Governor Advocates for Reduced Intervention in Forex Market

In an era where economic stability is often a delicate balance, a former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), D Subbarao, makes a compelling case for the RBI to lessen its intervention in the foreign exchange market. Speaking at the 14th India Investment Conference in Mumbai, Subbarao put forth the idea that allowing the exchange rate to be more influenced by market fundamentals could be beneficial. He cautioned that the central bank’s active stabilization might inadvertently signal to market participants that they can depend on the RBI to manage exchange rate fluctuations.

IMF’s Assessment: A Bone of Contention

Subbarao’s comments come hot on the heels of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s remarks from an Article IV consultation. The IMF suggested that India’s interventions likely exceeded necessary levels, contributing to a narrow movement range for the rupee against the US dollar since December 2022. The RBI, however, has refuted this assessment vehemently. It argues that the IMF selectively used data, and a longer-term view would disprove the IMF’s findings.

Transparency and Market-Determination: The RBI’s Defense

RBI officials have been steadfast in their defense, asserting that their interventions align with transparency principles. They maintain that the rupee’s exchange rate is determined by the market, not by the central bank’s actions. This stance, while being firm, is increasingly being scrutinized in light of the IMF’s assessment and Subbarao’s subsequent comments.

The Cost of Safety: India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves

In his interview, Subbarao also touched upon the costs of holding high levels of foreign exchange reserves. As of January 5, India’s reserves stood at $617.3 billion, having increased by $55.72 billion so far this fiscal year. While these reserves act as a safety net in uncertain times, they have their costs. The reserves had previously reached a peak of $645 billion in October 2021, only to be affected by the central bank’s actions to defend the rupee amid global pressures.

As the dust settles on this debate, it’s clear that the trajectory of the Indian rupee in the future, predicted to trade between 82 and 85 against the US dollar in 2024, will be shaped by a complex interplay of economic factors, potential foreign fund inflows post-inclusion of government securities in the global bond index, and the central bank’s approach to managing foreign exchange.