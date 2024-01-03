en English
Finance

Former MMA Attorney Suspended, Firm Faces Restraining Order Amid Legal Storm

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
In a recent development, a former attorney from McClenny Moseley & Associates (MMA), who had been accused of dishonesty in filing numerous hurricane-damage lawsuits, has been met with a nine-month suspension of his law license. This disciplinary step was initiated following a settlement with the Louisiana Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The suspension comes as a response to admitted violations of the Louisiana State Bar Rules of Professional Conduct.

Suspension Sparks Controversy

The Louisiana Supreme Court, however, was not unanimous in its opinion on the sanction. The Court’s decision was characterized by divergent views, with one justice considering the punishment too lenient, another arguing it was too harsh, and a third justice refraining from providing any explanation for his stance.

Restraining Order Against MMA

Simultaneously, a Texas judge issued a temporary restraining order against MMA, placing restrictions on the firm’s spending of funds that had been collateralized for a $30 million loan from a Florida hedge fund.

R. William Huye’s Indefinite Suspension

In a related development, R. William Huye, a former managing partner at MMA, has been indefinitely suspended. His suspension remains in effect pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Monson’s Complaints and Hedge Funds’ Involvement

The lawsuit developments came to light through LinkedIn, where Matthew Monson, an insurance defense attorney, publicized them. Monson, whose wife has filed a lawsuit against MMA alleging improper client solicitation, revealed that he had lodged complaints against MMA attorneys. This has raised eyebrows about the propriety of the hedge funds’ investments in MMA’s legal strategies, suggesting potential further legal implications. The hedge funds in question, Equal Access to Justice and EAJF ESQ Fund, have both provided $15 million loans to MMA against fees from legal actions involving various products and weather damage.

A hearing regarding the hedge funds’ request for a temporary injunction is scheduled to take place in Harris County District Court. The impending verdict promises to shed further light on this complex legal imbroglio.

Finance Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

