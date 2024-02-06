Former KPMG Global Head, Judd Caplain, Joins Team8's Fintech Advisory Board

Judd Caplain, the erstwhile Global Head of Financial Services at KPMG, has been enlisted into the Fintech Advisory Board of Team8, a venture group with a global footprint in cyber, data, fintech, and digital health sectors. Caplain's track record spans more than three decades in financial services, a tenure during which he was at the helm of KPMG's largest global line of business. His leadership saw him directing a robust team of 50,000 spread across 150 nations, offering services in advisory, tax, and audit domains.

Caplain's Wide-Ranging Influence

During his stint at KPMG, Caplain not only maintained relationships with top-tier global banks but also managed a network that extended its tendrils into governments, regulators, media, and fintech service providers in over 40 countries. His experience and expertise in the financial services sector are expected to be significant assets to Team8.

Caplain Joins Team8's Elite Advisory Board

Caplain is poised to collaborate with the existing luminaries on the Team8 Fintech Advisory Board, including figures such as Rupert Keeley, Linda Hill, and Omri Dahan. Together, they aim to offer guidance to Team8's portfolio companies and foundry leadership, helping them maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

Caplain's Role in Supporting Team8's Portfolio Companies

Specifically, Caplain will extend his support to companies like april, which provides tax infrastructure for the financial industry. His contributions are expected to be instrumental in de-risking company-building opportunities and accelerating the growth of Team8's portfolio companies. Furthermore, his presence is anticipated to fortify industry partnerships, creating a ripple effect of benefits for the venture group.

Rakefet Russak-Aminoach, Managing Partner at Team8, expressed confidence in Caplain's potential contributions. Russak-Aminoach stated that Caplain's expertise will play a pivotal role in creating a conducive environment for growth and strengthening their industry alliances.