Former Financial Advisor Admits to Embezzling $1 Million from Elderly Client

In a startling revelation, Eddy Blizzard, a 45-year-old former financial advisor from Perry Hall, Maryland, admitted guilt to bank fraud charges. His fraudulent scheme involved the embezzlement of an estimated $1 million from the retirement account of an elderly client, known only as 'R.M.'

Decades of Savings Squandered

R.M., a diligent saver who worked overtime for decades to amass a substantial nest egg for his grandchildren's inheritance, became a victim of Blizzard's malfeasance after seeking investment advice at a financial institution, 'Bank 1.' The crime spanned from January 2013 through August 2019, with Blizzard making unauthorized distributions and deposits from R.M.'s retirement accounts and social security income.

Notorious Track Record

Blizzard, a veteran of the financial services industry since 2001, has a notorious record of employment at various firms. His career trajectory included stints at UBS, Allfirst Brokerage Corp., M&T Securities, and Suntrust Investment Services. Despite his vast experience, he succumbed to a path of deceit and fraud.

After confessing to his crimes, Blizzard now faces a potential sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison. His plea deal also mandates a minimum repayment of $1.03 million in restitution and a forfeiture of $848,000 as a money judgment.