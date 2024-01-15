Former Chairman of China Everbright Group, Tang Shuangning, Arrested on Charges of Bribery and Corruption

China’s high-profile financial sector, a cornerstone of its economic engine, has landed in the global spotlight as Tang Shuangning, the former chairman of the state-owned China Everbright Group, finds himself under arrest. Tang, aged 69, is now in the grip of authorities, suspected of involvement in bribery and corruption. This development was confirmed by China’s state media, citing information from the country’s top prosecutor.

A History of Service and Scandal

Prior to his arrest, Tang had already been expelled from the Communist Party of China. This action was due to severe disciplinary violations, a term often used as a euphemism for corruption in China. His expulsion and subsequent arrest are the latest in a series of measures taken by Chinese authorities in their ongoing campaign to root out corruption within the financial sector.

From Vice-Chairman to Chairman

Tang’s history with China’s financial regulatory bodies is extensive. He served as the vice chairman of the country’s leading banking regulator in 2003. His leadership journey continued when he assumed the role of chairman of the China Everbright Group in 2007, a position he held for a decade before retiring in 2017.

The Investigation Continues

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the highest legal supervisory body in China, has announced that Tang’s case is still under investigation. Attempts to reach Tang for a statement on the allegations were unsuccessful. As the investigation unfolds, the impact of this development on China’s financial sector and its ongoing anti-corruption drive remains to be seen.