Former CCC CEO Admits to Financial Misconduct amidst Bankruptcy

Robert Martin, the 67-year-old former CEO of Citizens Conservation Corp (CCC), has admitted to financial misconduct leading to the unauthorized personal use of funds from the organization he once headed. The guilty plea entered by Martin pertains to the fraudulent receipt of property from a debtor as well as the wrongful appropriation of government funds intended for national parks. This financial scandal unfolded amidst CCC’s economic predicament that began with the loss of a state contract in 2018 and culminated in bankruptcy the following year.

Misappropriation Amidst Economic Woes

In the wake of CCC’s financial distress that began after losing a key state contract in 2018, Martin’s unethical financial practices came to light. Despite declaring no income at a bankruptcy creditors meeting in May 2019, he transferred $50,000 from CCC’s account into his own, pocketing $32,072.76 for himself. This move not only exacerbated the organization’s financial problems but also blatantly violated bankruptcy laws.

Abuse of Federal Funds

Beyond his fraudulent dealings with CCC, Martin admitted to misusing federal funds. He misappropriated $108,751.60 from the U.S. Department of Interior National Parks Service, which was supposed to be used for hiring interns at national parks. Instead, he redirected these funds to cover CCC’s expenses, a clear transgression of the intended use of these funds.

Justice Served

Martin’s sentencing is set for May 3, 2024. He faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a hefty fine of $250,000. Furthermore, he is mandated to repay $37,072.76 to the U.S. Trustee and up to $251,171.20 to the National Parks Service. The case was meticulously investigated by the FBI and the Department of the Interior’s Office of Inspector General, with U.S. Attorney Will Thompson leading the prosecution.