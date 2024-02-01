Former 1 Global Capital Chairman Sentenced for $280M Securities Fraud Conspiracy

Carl R. Ruderman, the former chairman of 1 Global Capital, a commercial lending business based in Hallandale Beach, has been sentenced to a five-year federal prison term. The 82-year-old was found guilty of masterminding a securities fraud conspiracy that accrued more than $280 million over a span of five years.

An Empire Built on Deception

Ruderman capitalized on his influential position at 1 Global Capital to lure investors with the allure of high investment returns. He fabricated financial statements and misappropriated investor funds, leading a life of opulence at the expense of unsuspecting investors. Between 2013 and 2018, Ruderman and his team systematically duped investors by inflating investment returns and dishonestly portraying loan statuses. The company even claimed that its financials were audited by Certified Public Accountant (CPA) firms, which was far from the truth.

A Lifestyle Funded by Fraud

The ex-chairman siphoned off millions for personal use. This included extravagant vacations, luxury items, and even a car for his wife. Directly, Ruderman pocketed at least $9.8 million of investors' money. This flagrant misuse of funds raised serious questions about the legitimacy of 1 Global Capital's operations and whether their investment offerings were securities under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.

The Web of Deceit

Ruderman solicited the assistance of attorneys Jan Atlas and Andrew Ledbetter in crafting opinion letters that falsely stated the investment offerings were not securities, despite receiving legal advice to the contrary. Both Atlas and Ledbetter have pleaded guilty and faced sentences for their roles in the fraud. Other accomplices in this deception included former CFO Alan G. Heide and former COO Steven Allen Schwartz, who also pleaded guilty and were sentenced for their involvement in the scheme.