Forex Volatility Woes: Business Leaders Struggle to Hedge, Seek New Strategies

At the recent Lagos Business School CFO Conference, industry leaders including Waltersmith Group's Alex Osho and Flour Mills of Nigeria's Boye Olusanya voiced their concerns over the challenges businesses face due to forex volatility. The event, aimed at addressing the pivotal role of CFOs in navigating economic uncertainties, highlighted the struggle to find effective hedging strategies within Nigeria's unique economic context.

Navigating Through Forex Turbulence

During the panel, Alex Osho pointed out the discrepancy between the available financial tools designed to mitigate currency depreciation and their applicability in Nigeria's economic landscape. He emphasized the lack of liquidity as a significant hurdle, rendering traditional hedging mechanisms ineffective. The discussion underscored the need for companies to explore alternative business models, such as import substitution and diversification of revenue sources, to withstand forex-related shocks.

Strategic Adaptations and Leadership Synergies

Leadership synergy between CFOs and CEOs was another focal point, with emphasis on their collaboration to drive strategic decision-making and risk management. Insights from the conference indicated that successful navigation through forex challenges requires a strong partnership between the financial and executive branches of a company. Technology's role in empowering CFOs to implement more efficient strategies was also discussed, with participants exploring how emerging technologies can facilitate better decision-making and strategic execution.

Looking Forward: The Role of CFOs in Future-Proofing Businesses

The conversation at the Lagos Business School CFO Conference ultimately revolved around the evolving role of CFOs in ensuring business sustainability amid financial market volatility. The insights shared by speakers such as Isah Aruwa of Dangote Industries and Ayo Adepoju of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated highlighted the importance of maintaining credibility, embracing technological advancements, and adapting to changes in the business environment. As companies grapple with the impacts of forex volatility, the strategic role of CFOs in navigating these challenges and driving sustainable growth has never been more critical.