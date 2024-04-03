Forex Market Surge: Nigeria's Q1'24 Turnover Hits $12.68bn, External Reserves Climb

Nigeria's official foreign exchange market, NAFEM, witnessed a staggering 95% increase in dollar trading volume, reaching $12.68 billion in the first quarter of 2024. This remarkable rise from the previous year's $6.5 billion in Q1'23 underscores the successful impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) strategic efforts to liberalize the forex market and enhance dollar flow into the nation. Alongside, the country's external reserves experienced a 2.9% quarter-on-quarter growth to $33.885 billion in Q1'24.

Strategic Moves by CBN Yield Results

The dramatic increase in forex turnover results from a series of measures implemented by the CBN aimed at liberalizing the forex market. Data from FMDQ indicates the market's turnover was $2.14 billion in January, which then soared by approximately 133.6% to $5 billion in February, followed by a 10.8% jump to $5.54 billion in March. The highest weekly turnover in March reached $1.98 billion, showcasing the dynamic market's response to CBN's policies.

Naira's Mixed Fortunes

Despite the forex market's positive momentum, the Naira faced mixed outcomes in the parallel and official markets during the same period. In NAFEM, the Naira depreciated by 44.3% to N1,309.39 per dollar at the end of Q1'24 from N907.11 per dollar at the end of Q4'23. Conversely, in the parallel market, the Naira appreciated by 3.1% to N1,290 per dollar in Q1'24 from N1,240 per dollar in Q4'23, reflecting the complex dynamics between market liberalization and currency performance.

Implications for the Nigerian Economy

These developments signify a pivotal moment for Nigeria's economy, highlighting the CBN's influence through its policy measures on the forex market and the broader economic landscape. While the surge in forex turnover and the rise in external reserves paint a promising picture, the Naira's mixed performance calls for a nuanced understanding of market forces and policy impacts. As stakeholders navigate these changes, the evolving scenario underscores the importance of continuous monitoring and strategic adjustments to sustain momentum and stabilize the economy.