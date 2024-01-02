en English
Forex Market Analysis 2024: The Impact of Global Conflicts and Economic Policies

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Forex Market Analysis 2024: The Impact of Global Conflicts and Economic Policies

In 2024, the Forex market is expected to undergo substantial transformations due to global conflicts, evolving economic policies, and technological advancements. Key factors like interest rate changes, U.S. equity and bond settlement cycles, and the U.S. presidential election are anticipated to significantly affect the market. The moderation of aggressive rate hikes by central banks, the shift towards listed products like FX futures, and the influence of emerging markets are also expected to be significant. The performance predictions of the US dollar against other major currencies and the EUR/USD pair differ among experts and financial institutions. In this evolving market, proactive, informed trading using advanced platforms like MT4 is crucial for success.

Indices Analysis

The report also discusses the technical analysis of the DAX, FTSE, and China A50 indices for 2024. The German DAX index shows a bullish trend with potential for new highs if key support areas are maintained. The FTSE index also projects a bullish scenario if it holds above a vital support level. The performance of the China A50 index indicates signs of a potential bullish reversal.

U.S. Dollar’s Performance and Impact

The dollar started stronger on the first trading day of the year as attention shifted to economic data that may provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s next moves. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged beyond $45,000 for the first time since April 2022. The dollar index fell 2% in 2023, snapping two years of gains, and was last at 101.44, up 0.059%. The dollar’s rise affected the Japanese yen the most, with the Asian currency down 0.35% at 141.36 per dollar. Markets are now pricing in an 86% chance of interest rate cuts from the Fed starting from March, according to CME FedWatch tool, with over 150 basis points of easing anticipated in the year.

Impact on Other Currencies

The euro was down 0.13% to $1.103, inching away from the five-month peak of $1.11395 it touched last week. The single currency gained 3% last year, its first yearly gain since 2020. Sterling was last at $1.2729, up 0.05% on the day, having registered its strongest performance last year since 2017 with a 5% gain. However, a weakening economy and election uncertainty make a repeat performance unlikely. The crypto world started the year with Bitcoin touching a 21-month peak of $45,532, driven by rising expectations that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would soon approve exchange-traded spot Bitcoin funds.

Business Currencies Finance
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

