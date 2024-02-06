Ford Motor Earnings Report: Profits Expected to Decline Amid Challenges

The Ford Motor Company is on the cusp of disclosing its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings after the close of market. A compiled collection of estimates by analysts from LSEG (formerly Refinitiv) predicts a jarring fall in adjusted earnings per share by 73.4% in comparison to last year, coupled with a 3.9% decline in automotive revenue. This forecast stands in stark contrast to Ford's fourth-quarter results in 2022 which boasted of $41.8 billion in automotive revenue, a net income of $1.3 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $2.6 billion.

Wall Street's Expectations and Ford's Challenges

As Ford gears up to present its earnings, Wall Street's attention will be laser-focused on the company's guidance for 2024, which is expected to be level or slightly below that of 2023. This is a sharp deviation from General Motors, which recently outperformed earnings expectations. Ford's previous forecasts for the year 2023 adjusted EBIT were pegged at $10 billion to $10.5 billion, a downshift of about $1 billion due to contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.

The new UAW contract, set to increase Ford's labor costs by $8.8 billion over its term ending in April 2028, is a significant factor in the company's financial projections. Navigating through the upcoming year, Ford is likely to face hurdles such as lower vehicle prices, warranty costs, and persistent losses in the all-electric vehicle segment. However, the Ford Pro fleet unit and the traditional Ford Blue internal combustion engine business could potentially provide positive momentum.

Analysts' Perspective and the Road Ahead

The overall consensus among analysts suggests a 'hold' rating for Ford's stock, with a mean target price of $13.52, an 11.3% uptick compared to the previous close. Despite testing investors' patience, Ford's stock is viewed as a value purchase owing to its modest valuations and dividend yield. As Ford readies to announce its earnings for the fourth quarter and the full year, analysts are bracing for a dip in profits, with the aftermath of the UAW strike still echoing in early Q4.

In the wake of these challenges, Ford has segmented its business into units - Ford Blue, Model e, and Ford Pro - each expected to report varied revenues and EBIT. The reinstatement of its 2023 profit outlook following the ratification of its labor deal with the UAW forecasts an adjusted EBIT of $10.0 billion to $10.5 billion. Yet, the Model e EV business has been grappling with slowed growth, shifts in EV investments, and production.

Despite the hurdles, Ford's strength in January was a continuation of the robust sales in its trucks business and growth in hybrid and EV sales seen in 2023. As Ford steps into the future, the earnings report will serve as a crucial indicator of the road that lies ahead.