Ford Motor Braces for Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results Amid Wall Street Predictions

As the world of automotive giants continues to rev its engines, Wall Street analysts have set their sights on Ford Motor's fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2023, expected to be released after the market closes this Tuesday. According to average estimates compiled by LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group, formerly known as Refinitiv), the automotive giant is predicted to experience a significant slump in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 73.4% compared to the previous year, accompanied by a modest decline of 3.9% in automotive revenue.

Forecasted Figures & Comparisons

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Ford reported an impressive $41.8 billion in automotive revenue, a net income of $1.3 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $2.6 billion. However, the projected earnings for Q4 2023 tell a different story, with revenues expected to hover around $41.38 billion, marking a year-on-year drop of just under 1%. The automaker's EPS is also expected to plummet by 74% to 0.13.

Contending with Company Challenges

Among the challenges Ford faces this year are lower vehicle prices, increasing warranty costs, and continued losses in the all-electric vehicle sector. The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike has been a significant obstacle, leading to Ford withdrawing its 2023 guidance due to the uncertainty it caused. The new UAW contract, which will last until April 2028, is expected to cost Ford a hefty $8.8 billion.

Looking Forward

Despite these issues, Ford is looking forward to potential growth areas such as its Ford Pro fleet unit and the traditional Ford Blue internal combustion engine business. Ford's guidance for 2024 is also under the microscope, with expectations leaning towards flat or slightly lower figures compared to 2023. This projection comes in the wake of Ford's rival, General Motors, soaring past earnings expectations.

Analysts' consensus rating for Ford stock currently stands at 'Hold', with a mean target price of 13.52, indicating an 11.3% increase from last Friday's closing price. As Ford gears up to announce its Q4 results, the world will be watching closely, anticipating the automotive powerhouse's next move on the global stage.