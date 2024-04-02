Subscribe

Forbes 2024 Rich List: George Lucas Reigns Amid Celebrity Billionaires

Forbes unveils its 2024 rich list, spotlighting George Lucas, Spielberg, Jordan, Winfrey, and Jay-Z as top celebrity billionaires.

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Forbes unveils its 2024 rich list with George Lucas, iconic filmmaker, claiming the top spot among celebrity billionaires. Despite directing his last film in 2005, Lucas's fortune soared to $5.5 billion, primarily through the sale of LucasFilm to Disney. Close on his heels are Steven Spielberg, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Jay-Z, showcasing a diverse array of industries from entertainment to sports.

Lucas's Empire: Beyond the Director's Chair

George Lucas's journey from filmmaker to billionaire is a testament to his visionary storytelling and savvy business acumen. After concluding his directorial career with Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Lucas's wealth burgeoned when he sold LucasFilm to Disney for $4 billion in 2012. His transition to executive producer roles, notably in the Indiana Jones franchise, has allowed him to continue influencing the industry without directing.

Spielberg to Jay-Z: The Billionaires' Path

Steven Spielberg secures the second position with a $4.8 billion fortune, earning a significant part from Universal theme parks and blockbuster hits. Michael Jordan, the world's first billionaire athlete, ranks third with $3.2 billion, thanks to his Nike Air Jordan brand and other ventures. Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z follow, with their fortunes built on media empires and lucrative brand partnerships, respectively. Their success illustrates the potential of brand and intellectual property in amassing wealth.

From Swift to Kardashian: Diverse Fortunes in Entertainment

