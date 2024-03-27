Football Star David Ginola's Ex-Wife Sued Over £300,000 Unpaid Legal Fees

David Ginola's model ex-wife, Coraline Ginola, has been embroiled in a legal battle after failing to settle a hefty bill with her divorce lawyers, Farrer and Co, a firm known for representing the Royal family. The dispute arose from her divorce from the French footballer, which was finalized in 2020, after a marriage spanning over two decades. Despite securing a luxurious mansion on the French Riviera in the settlement, Coraline's unpaid fees have escalated to £250,785 with interest, leading to a court case and a default judgment against her.
From Marriage to Courtroom
The couple's marriage began in 1991, flourishing alongside David Ginola's illustrious football career through teams like Tottenham, Newcastle, and Paris St-Germain. Their separation in 2016 led to a divorce that was settled in France, involving three properties and culminating in a substantial legal bill. Despite Farrer and Co's efforts to recover the unpaid fees and repeated invoicing, Coraline Ginola's contributions fell short, totaling £211,948 on a nearly £400,000 bill.
Legal Proceedings and Judgment
The High Court's involvement followed Coraline's lack of response to the lawsuit, resulting in a default judgment. Master Lisa Sullivan ordered the payment of the outstanding £250,785, with an additional £50,000 towards Farrer's court fees, rounding up the total to approximately £300,000. Coraline’s absence and failure to cooperate with the legal process were highlighted by Farrer's barrister, Jonathan Warboys, emphasizing the exhaustive attempts to engage her in the proceedings.
Ginola's Life Post-Divorce
David Ginola's life after the divorce has been marked by significant events, including a near-fatal heart attack in 2016, which spurred his involvement with the British Heart Foundation and advocacy for CPR training. His career transitioned from the football field to punditry and acting, showcasing a versatile post-sport life. Meanwhile, Coraline, beginning her journey with Ginola as a fashion model, now faces a substantial financial and legal challenge stemming from their divorce's aftermath.
As this legal saga unfolds, it highlights the complexities and financial burdens that can accompany high-profile divorces. Despite the glamour associated with their lifestyle, the Ginolas' divorce has culminated in a significant legal dispute, underscoring the often-overlooked challenges faced by individuals navigating the end of a marriage. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of fulfilling legal and financial obligations, even in the wake of emotionally charged life events.