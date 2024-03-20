Fonterra Boosts Dividend After Net Profit Soars 23%, Eyes Strong FY24 Outlook

Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world's leading dairy exporter, has announced a significant increase in its first-half dividend following a remarkable uptick in earnings, driven by improved margins. This development not only highlights Fonterra's robust financial health but also underscores its strategic adaptability in navigating the volatile global dairy market.

Impressive Financial Performance

The dairy giant reported a 23% increase in net profit for the first half of 2023, reaching an impressive NZ$674 million. This financial upturn was primarily attributed to higher margins and sales volumes in the company's food service and consumer channels, coupled with reduced associated costs in key markets. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) also saw a notable 14% increase, reaching NZ$986 million. These financial gains have prompted Fonterra to raise its interim dividend to 15 cents per share, up from the previous 10 cents, signaling confidence in its operational efficiency and market strategy.

Strategic Business Moves

In addition to its financial achievements, Fonterra has announced strategic plans to merge its Australia business with Fonterra Brands New Zealand. This move is aimed at streamlining operations and leveraging synergies between the two entities to bolster competitiveness and market presence. Furthermore, Fonterra's Greater China division reported a profit after tax of NZ$232 million, highlighting the company's successful penetration and growth in one of the world's largest consumer markets. CEO Miles Hurrell emphasized the importance of cost reduction and preparedness for potential global supply chain disruptions, indicating a strategic foresight in safeguarding the company's future growth trajectory.

Looking Ahead: A Positive Outlook for FY24

Fonterra has maintained a positive forecast for the 2024 fiscal year, with earnings per share expected to be in the range of 50-65 cents. The forecast Farmgate Milk Price has also been adjusted to NZ$7.50-8.10 per kgMS, reflecting the company's optimistic outlook on milk price trends and its ability to navigate market fluctuations effectively. With a return on capital of 13.4%, up significantly from the previous year's 8.6%, Fonterra is well-positioned to continue its growth momentum and deliver value to its shareholders and cooperative members alike.

As Fonterra strides forward, its latest financial results and strategic initiatives underscore the company's resilience and adaptability in a challenging global landscape. With a clear focus on efficiency, market expansion, and financial prudence, Fonterra is poised for continued success, contributing significantly to New Zealand's economy and the global dairy industry at large.