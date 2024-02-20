FOMO WORLDWIDE Inc. Embarks on a Major Transformation: Ticker Change to IGOT and Strategic Corporate Updates in 2024

In a strategic overhaul designed to align with its ambitious expansion plans and comply with regulatory standards, FOMO WORLDWIDE INC., formerly known as FOMO Corp., has announced a sweeping series of corporate actions culminating in 2024. This multifaceted corporate maneuvering includes a ticker change to 'IGOT', a significant name change, and a redomicile from California to Wyoming, marking a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory.
A New Era Begins: Ticker Change and Name Transformation
The journey of transformation for FOMO WORLDWIDE INC. began with the clearance of their 15c211 filing by FINRA on February 7, 2024, a crucial step that paved the way for the restoration of solicited quotes for their common shares. This regulatory milestone was closely followed by the reservation of the new ticker 'IGOT' with NASDAQ on December 13, 2023, signaling a new chapter for the company in the financial markets. The name change from FOMO Corp. to FOMO WORLDWIDE INC., officially completed on November 9, 2022, and the redomicile to Wyoming finalized on November 22, 2023, are reflective of the company's broader strategic vision and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
Strategic Corporate Actions and Regulatory Compliance
Amid these significant changes, FOMO WORLDWIDE INC. has also undertaken a 1-100 reverse split of common shares, alongside adjustments to the conversion ratios for preferred stock, with the necessary certifications received by January 17, 2024. This action, though bold, is part of a calculated strategy to meet regulatory requirements and streamline operations. However, the company has positioned itself in a standoff with FINRA, issuing a stern warning that it will cancel the reverse split if FINRA does not complete its Rule 6490 review or provide a definitive timeline by February 26, 2024. This move underscores the company's determination to navigate regulatory challenges while remaining steadfast in its commitment to corporate governance and transparency.
Ongoing Challenges and Future Directions
Despite the significant strides made, FOMO WORLDWIDE INC. continues to grapple with ongoing issues related to FINRA's Rule 6490 reviews. The potential for legal action against FINRA has been hinted at, signaling possible future conflicts in the regulatory landscape. Meanwhile, the company has not shied away from focusing on subsidiary developments, indicating a broad-based approach to growth and diversification. As FOMO WORLDWIDE INC. embarks on this new phase, the eyes of investors, regulators, and the wider business community will be keenly watching its progress and adaptation to the evolving corporate and regulatory environment.
In summary, the transformation of FOMO WORLDWIDE INC. through a series of calculated corporate actions and strategic regulatory navigations marks a significant milestone in the company's history. With a new ticker, name, and domicile, coupled with a firm stance on regulatory compliance and governance, FOMO WORLDWIDE INC. is poised for a new chapter of growth and challenges in the dynamic corporate landscape of 2024.