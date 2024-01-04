en English
FOMC Minutes Hint at Rate Cuts in 2024; Negative Term Premium Raises Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
In an important development, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has hinted at a potential slowdown in quantitative tightening (QT), suggesting that interest rates might see a peak soon, followed by rate cuts in 2024. The minutes of the committee’s meeting have raised eyebrows in the investment and bond market space, primarily due to the discussion on the recent collapse of the term premium.

Negative Term Premium & Its Implications

The term premium has fallen into negative territory, dropping from a peak of about 50 basis points in October 2023 to current levels of around -30 basis points. Historically, a negative term premium is not considered normal as it implies that investors are not compensated for the risks associated with longer-term bonds. This condition suggests that long-term rates are heavily influenced by expectations of short-term rates, without any additional compensation for longer duration risks.

End of Rate-Hiking Cycle

The current inverted yield curve—a phenomenon usually linked to the end of a rate-hiking cycle— is expected to shift back to a positively sloped curve, ideally including a positive term premium. The FOMC’s discussion also touched upon fiscal concerns such as the 6% deficit and the projected increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio. These factors, under normal circumstances, should necessitate a term premium for bondholders.

Global Market Context

In the broader market context, Europe is focused on the upcoming inflation and PMI data. Simultaneously, in the U.S., attention is on the ADP employment report, jobless claims, and Services PMI, all of which precede the crucial payrolls report. These developments are crucial for investors and policymakers alike, as they provide important insights into the health and future direction of the global economy.

The FOMC’s discussion and the subsequent release of the minutes have triggered a series of reactions in financial markets. As part of its restrictive approach, the Federal Reserve has maintained a steady interest rate range of 5.25% to 5.5%. However, the discussion has opened the door to potential rate cuts in 2024, with projections suggesting a possible fall to 4.6% by the end of that year. The timeline for these potential cuts, however, remains a point of divergence between the Fed and Wall Street.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

