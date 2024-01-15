en English
Bangladesh

FMO and Prime Bank Enter Strategic Partnership to Foster Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:36 am EST
FMO and Prime Bank Enter Strategic Partnership to Foster Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, recently formed a strategic alliance with Prime Bank, a leading commercial bank in Bangladesh. FMO will provide Prime Bank with a term loan of $50 million in order to strengthen the bank’s commitment to inclusivity and sustainability.

Fostering Inclusive and Sustainable Prosperity

The partnership is forged around a shared purpose: driving positive development impacts and contributing to the nation’s economic growth. Prime Bank, founded in 1995, has a profound reputation for delivering high-quality banking services. Its offerings cater to corporate, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and retail customers, in both conventional and Islamic finance modes.

Investments Driving Positive Change

The strategic agreement will see FMO’s $50 million term loan being utilized by Prime Bank for on-lending to projects centered around agriculture, women, youth, and green initiatives. This aligns with Prime Bank’s vision to foster inclusive and sustainable prosperity via private-sector investments that generate positive development impacts.

Signatory Ceremony

The agreement was formally signed by Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank, and Huib-Jan de Ruijter, co-chief investment officer of FMO, through a virtual signing ceremony. The partnership reflects the mutual dedication of both organizations to driving positive change and contributing to the economic progression of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Business Finance
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

