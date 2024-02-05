FMC Corporation's Q4 2024 Financial Results Fall Short of Expectations

FMC Corporation, a prominent player in the chemical manufacturing industry, revealed its financial results for Q4 2024, which fell short of Wall Street expectations. The corporation reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07, slightly missing the analysts' estimate of $1.08 EPS. FMC Corp's revenue for this period was declared at $1.15 billion, noticeably lower than the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

2024 Financial Outlook

Looking ahead to the rest of 2024, FMC Corp has provided guidance for their full-year financial performance. The company anticipates an EPS range of $3.23 to $4.41, which is comparable to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The corporation also projects a revenue between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion for FY2024. The consensus estimate is positioned at the lower end of this range, at $4.575 billion.

Additionally, the projected Adjusted EBITDA for the year is expected to land between $900 million and $1.05 billion. This projection indicates a consistent performance when compared to the previous year, based on the midpoint of the estimate. As FMC Corp. is currently in the midst of a restructuring process, they expect to see an adjusted EBITDA benefit ranging from $50 to $75 million.

Positive Cash Flow Conversion

Furthermore, FMC Corp. anticipates a free cash flow of $400 to $600 million for FY2024. This prediction suggests a positive cash flow conversion rate of over 100 percent at the midpoint of the forecast. This figure is a strong indicator of the company's financial health, demonstrating its ability to generate more cash than it spends.

Record New Product Introductions Sales

The company's New Product Introductions (NPI) sales hit a high, reaching an annual record of 13 percent of total revenue, amounting to $590 million. Despite recent financial setbacks and challenges, FMC Corp remains committed to innovation and cost management. This focus on innovation, coupled with the potential for recovery in the agricultural sector, puts FMC Corp in a strong position for future growth.