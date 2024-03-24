FM Sitharaman Refutes Karnataka's Claims on Central Grants, Cites Finance Commission's Report

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently addressed the allegations made by the Karnataka government regarding the non-release of its due share of 'special grants', as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. Sitharaman firmly denied the existence of any such recommendation, highlighting the central government's commitment to timely financial disbursements to the state. This statement was made in response to Karnataka's writ petition in the Supreme Court, seeking immediate release of funds under the National Disaster Response Fund amid a severe drought situation.

Accusations and Clarifications

Amid accusations of fiscal bias from Karnataka, Sitharaman emphasized the central government's transparency and punctuality in financial dealings with the state. She pointed out the significant increase in tax devolution and grants-in-aid to Karnataka under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. Sitharaman challenged the state government to verify the figures and dates when financial assistance was provided, refuting claims of withheld payments.

Financial Assistance During BJP's Tenure

Detailing the financial aid extended to Karnataka, Sitharaman shared that the state witnessed a substantial increase in funds received from the central government, including tax devolution and grants-in-aid, over the past decade. She also highlighted the provision of interest-free loans to states for infrastructure development post-COVID, underlining Karnataka's share in this initiative. The Finance Minister's remarks underscored the central government's efforts to support state-level development and infrastructure projects.

Karnataka's Allegations and the Path Forward

The dispute between the Karnataka government and the Centre revolves around the allocation and release of financial grants, with the former alleging a lack of support in times of need. Sitharaman's strong rebuttal brings to light the complexities of Centre-state financial relations and the importance of transparent communication. As both parties navigate through these accusations and clarifications, the focus remains on ensuring the well-being of Karnataka's citizens, especially those affected by the recent drought.