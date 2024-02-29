Fluxys Belgium, CREG Adjust Tariff Methodology for Fair Margin Amid Inflation, Volatile Rates

In a strategic move aimed at ensuring financial stability and fairness, Fluxys Belgium and the Commission for Electricity and Gas Regulation (CREG) have reached a consensus on revising the tariff methodology. This revision is critical for maintaining a balanced margin in the face of escalating inflation and fluctuating interest rates, marking a significant development for the natural gas transmission, storage, and LNG sectors for 2024-2027.

Strategic Adjustments to Tariff Methodology

The agreed-upon adjustments between Fluxys Belgium and the CREG are designed to align the risk-free rate used for calculating margins with the current economic landscape. The adjustments include setting the risk-free rate annually based on the 10-year OLO rate observed in the market, ensuring a minimum guaranteed rate of 1.68%, and modifying the reflection of the OLO rate increases in the risk-free rate calculation for investments made before and after January 1, 2022. These changes aim to provide Fluxys Belgium with a fair return on capital invested in regulated assets while enabling necessary infrastructure investments.

Impact and Implementation

The modifications to the tariff methodology will be managed through the regularization account, ensuring that the tariffs set by the CREG for the period of 2024-2027 remain unchanged at this stage. This approach allows for a flexible response to the evolving economic environment while securing the financial stability required for the continued operation and development of crucial energy infrastructure.

Fluxys Belgium's Role in a Sustainable Energy Future

As a subsidiary of the Fluxys group and a significant player in the energy market, Fluxys Belgium operates an extensive network of pipelines, a liquefied natural gas terminal, and an underground storage facility. Committed to contributing to a sustainable energy future, Fluxys Belgium is actively exploring the transportation of hydrogen, biomethane, and other carbon-neutral energy carriers. The company's efforts to accommodate the capture, usage, and storage of CO2 further underscore its dedication to shaping a brighter energy landscape.

This transformative agreement between Fluxys Belgium and the CREG not only addresses immediate financial fairness and stability concerns but also lays the groundwork for the future of energy infrastructure development and sustainability. By adapting to the challenges posed by the current economic climate, Fluxys Belgium and the CREG are setting an example for the industry, demonstrating a commitment to innovation, resilience, and environmental responsibility.