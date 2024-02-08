Flux Power's Q2 2024 Results: 7% Revenue Growth and Strategic Milestones

Flux Power Holdings Inc., a forerunner in the development of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions, has unveiled its financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company registered a 7% year-over-year revenue hike, with Q2 2024 revenue climbing to $18.3 million from $17.2 million in Q2 2023.

This growth was propelled by increased shipments and a record-breaking $26.6 million in new purchase orders during the quarter. The company welcomed four new clients in the material handling sector, including the globe's largest wine producer. Flux Power's gross profit skyrocketed by 38% to $5.7 million, with gross margin expanding by 700 basis points to 31%. Moreover, the company's adjusted EBITDA improved by $1.2 million, achieving $0.3 million in Q2 2024 compared to a loss in the same quarter the previous year.

Strategic Milestones Amidst Financial Growth

Flux Power's operational highlights for the quarter include the completion of UL Listing for new heavy-duty models, the launch of a Private Label Program with a major forklift OEM, and partnerships for fast charging technology. The company also made strides in AI development for its SkyBMS Telematics Platform and initiated a pilot with a Fortune 500 company. Flux Power reported progress in automating battery cell assembly, enhancing its international sales channel, and bolstering its capital structure with a new $2 million subordinated credit line.

As of February 1, 2024, the company's open order backlog stood at $29.7 million. Ron Dutt, CEO of Flux Power, expressed optimism for continued advancement towards profitability, emphasizing strategic supply chain initiatives, margin improvement, and burgeoning customer relationships as key drivers for the company's future growth.

Analyst Consensus and Earnings Revisions

The consensus EPS estimate for Flux Power Holdings is -$0.07, reflecting a 30.0% year-over-year increase. The consensus revenue estimate is $17.81M, indicating a 3.5% year-over-year growth. There have been 0 upward revisions and 2 downward revisions for EPS estimates, and 0 upward revisions and 1 downward revision for revenue estimates.

A Promising Future Ahead

Flux Power's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, coupled with its strategic progress, bodes well for the company's future. As the demand for advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions continues to grow, Flux Power is poised to capitalize on this momentum and solidify its position as an industry leader.

With a focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and customer satisfaction, Flux Power is not only transforming the energy storage landscape but also contributing to a more sustainable future. As the company continues to make strides in its mission, investors, customers, and industry observers will undoubtedly be watching closely to see what Flux Power achieves next.