Flushing Financial Corporation Set to Join The Microcap Conference

Flushing Financial Corporation, the parent company of Flushing Bank, has indicated its intent to participate in the forthcoming Microcap Conference. The conference, scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 1, 2024, at the prestigious Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, is a platform for microcap companies across diverse sectors to showcase their offerings and strategies.

A Platform for Networking and Knowledge Sharing

The event, organized by DealFlow Events, promises to be a melting pot of ideas and insights, with representatives from various microcap firms in industries such as healthcare, technology, financial services, and energy. The conference aims to promote networking through one-on-one investor meetings and enhance industry knowledge through keynote presentations and panel discussions. Topics on the agenda include trading strategies, regulations, and risk management, all geared towards equipping attendees with the tools to navigate the dynamic world of microcap investing.

Flushing Financial Corporation to Present

Representing Flushing Financial Corporation at the conference are President and CEO, John R. Buran, and Senior EVP, CFO, and Treasurer, Susan K. Cullen. They will be presenting and holding individual meetings on January 31, 2024. This participation marks an opportunity for the company, established in 1929 and providing banking services in New York as well as operating online banking brands iGObanking and BankPurely, to engage with investors and share its offerings and strategies.

Driving Growth in Microcap Space

The Microcap Conference serves as a catalyst for growth in the microcap space, providing firms like Flushing Financial Corporation a platform to engage with potential investors and industry peers. As the world of finance continues to evolve, events such as these play a crucial role in fostering collaboration and innovation, driving the future of financial services.