Flowdesk Secures $50 Million in Series B Funding, Signaling Strong Growth Prospects

Flowdesk, a French cryptocurrency financial services firm, has recently completed a significant Series B funding round, securing $50 million in strategic growth capital. The round was spearheaded by Cathay Innovation and included contributions from a consortium of partners such as Cathay Ledger Fund, Eurazeo, ISAI, Speedinvest, BPI, and Ripple. This achievement is particularly notable considering that it follows closely on the heels of their successful $30 million Series A round just six months prior.

Advertisment

Flowdesk's Position in the Cryptocurrency Financial Services Sector

Flowdesk, established in 2020 and based in Paris, operates as a full-service digital asset trading technology firm. The company's primary objective is to provide sustainable and compliant liquidity solutions for token issuers and institutions in a market characterized by regulatory uncertainties and volatility. Flowdesk's suite of services encompasses asset management, brokerage, custody, and market-making, with market-making being its flagship service.

Flowdesk's Rapid Growth and Expansion

Advertisment

The company's success is evident in its rapid revenue growth, with a threefold increase year on year, propelled by expansion into the APAC region and the establishment of a US and Canada office. The OTC desk has also been operating at full capacity, showcasing the company's ability to scale and meet the growing demands of the market. With a client base that includes over 50 cryptocurrency token issuers, companies, and investment funds, Flowdesk has positioned itself as a key player in the cryptocurrency financial services landscape.

Future Plans and Investments

The latest funding will enable Flowdesk to pursue strategic initiatives such as broadening its over-the-counter (OTC) offering, expanding its market-making services, and obtaining regulatory licenses in Singapore and the US. Additionally, the company plans to focus on hiring, aiming to add approximately 50 new team members to its current workforce of about 100. This expansion aligns with Flowdesk's ambition to strengthen its presence in key financial hubs and enhance its regulatory coverage, ensuring compliance with evolving market regulations.