Florida Prepaid College Tuition Plan Slashes Prices, Saving Students Over $1.3 Billion

On its 35th anniversary, the Florida Prepaid College Tuition Plan commences its open enrollment session with the announcement of the lowest prices in a decade. The plan, available from now until April 30, boasts a price reduction of up to 25%. This substantial decrease is a result of years of tuition and fee increases in Florida's colleges and state universities that were less than expected.

Efforts to Make Higher Education Accessible

John D. Rood, the Board Chairman, praises Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their relentless efforts to make college education attainable amidst high inflation and economic uncertainty. The new plan prices start at a modest $34 per month for a one-year university plan for newborns. Additionally, a four-year plan costs around $135 monthly.

The Massive Impact of the Price Reduction

More than 280,000 existing customers stand to benefit from plan price reductions, saving a total of more than $1.3 billion. Nearly half of these customers are eligible for refunds, averaging around $2,600. Those who applied for the plan between May 1, 2023, and the day before the announcement will receive notifications of the new prices in February.

Plan Features and Benefits

The plan covers equivalent costs for out-of-state or private colleges as it would for public institutions in Florida and is guaranteed by the state. Children are granted up to 10 years after high school to utilize the plan. Kevin Thompson, the Executive Director, underscores that the reduced prices should help Florida families cope with the rising cost of living, continuing the mission of the program's founder, Stanley G. Tate, to make higher education savings accessible.

Florida's in-state tuition rates are among the lowest in the United States, with additional financial support available through the Bright Futures scholarship program. The scholarship covers up to 100% of tuition and fees for academic merit, allowing prepaid funds to be used for other expenses.