Florida Lawmaker Pushes for Regulation of Third-Party Litigation Financing

Florida Legislator Proposes Bill to Regulate Third-Party Litigation Financing

In a bid to protect litigants and address national security concerns, Republican legislator Tommy Gregory has introduced the Litigation Investment Safeguards and Transparency Act to regulate third-party financing in civil lawsuits. The practice, which involves investors with no connection to a claim or issue funding lawsuits in exchange for a share of the settlement, has come under scrutiny due to its lack of transparency and potential risks.

A Growing and Unregulated Industry

Third-party litigation financing has gained traction in recent years, particularly among hedge funds and foreign actors. While it offers a means for individuals and businesses to pursue legal action they might otherwise be unable to afford, the lack of regulation enables these lenders to charge exorbitant interest rates. This can leave the injured party with little to no award or settlement, sparking concerns about the industry's ethical implications.

High-profile cases involving third-party financiers, such as the dispute between Sysco and its former financial advisor over a failed merger, and the legal battle between Terry Bollea (Hulk Hogan) and Gawker Media, have brought the issue into the spotlight. In the Sysco case, Burford Capital, a litigation financing firm, provided funding for the lawsuit and stood to gain a significant portion of the $500 million settlement.

National Security and Economic Threats

The increasing prevalence of third-party litigation financing, particularly by international actors, has also raised concerns about potential threats to U.S. national and economic security interests. With foreign entities able to influence legal proceedings and reap substantial financial rewards, the risks of manipulation and exploitation have become apparent.

Moreover, the practice can lead to frivolous lawsuits, higher litigation costs, and increased consumer prices for everyday items. By driving up the cost of doing business, third-party litigation financing ultimately impacts the average consumer, making it a matter of public interest.

Florida's Legislative Efforts

In response to these concerns, Florida is taking steps to regulate third-party litigation financing. Gregory's proposed bill aims to protect litigants from financiers directing legal proceedings and taking a larger share of the proceeds. The legislation also seeks to address the potential national security risks associated with internationally funded litigation financing.

The Litigation Investment Safeguards and Transparency Act is part of a broader effort to establish common-sense reforms in the industry. These reforms include transparency and disclosure requirements for third-party litigation financing, ensuring that all parties involved are aware of the terms and conditions of the arrangement.

As the issue continues to gain attention, other states are likely to follow Florida's lead in addressing the challenges posed by third-party litigation financing. By promoting transparency and protecting the interests of litigants, these efforts aim to strike a balance between access to justice and the potential risks associated with this growing industry.

By taking a stand against unregulated third-party litigation financing, Florida is setting an example for other states to follow. The proposed legislation marks an important step in safeguarding the rights of litigants and preserving the integrity of the legal system.

As the lines between finance and justice continue to blur, the need for clear regulations and oversight becomes increasingly evident. In the face of mounting concerns over national security, economic threats, and ethical implications, it is crucial that lawmakers address the challenges posed by third-party litigation financing and ensure that justice remains accessible and fair for all.