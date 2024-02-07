Flexsteel Industries Surpasses 97% of Stocks but Shows Room for Improvement

Flexsteel Industries, a prominent figure in the Household-Office Furniture industry, has marked a remarkable achievement. The company now surpasses 97% of all stocks based on the fundamental and technical criteria essential for stock picking. However, the investment window seems to have closed, as the stock has moved beyond its 24.96 entry point post a breakout from a 'cup without handle' formation. The stock's trading volume is relatively low, with its average daily dollar volume being less than $1 million.

Advertisment

Areas of Improvement

Despite its stellar performance, Flexsteel has room for improvement. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) Rating currently stands at 77. The ideal EPS Rating, indicating a position in the top 20% of all stocks in terms of earnings growth, is 80 and above. Nevertheless, the company's Accumulation/Distribution Rating being an 'A' signifies robust buying activity by institutional investors over the past 13 weeks.

Recent Performance and Industry Standing

The second quarter was noteworthy for Flexsteel Industries as it saw an impressive 613% increase in EPS. This marks three consecutive quarters of rising EPS. In addition, the company's sales growth climbed 7%, a significant improvement from a -1% growth in the previous quarter. These consistent performances have propelled the company to four quarters of continuous revenue gains. In its industry group, Flexsteel Industries holds the second rank, trailing only Virco Manufacturing (VIRC), which holds the top position.