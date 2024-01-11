Flexsteel Industries Forecasts a Positive Financial Outlook Following Strong Q2 Results

Flexsteel Industries Inc. has recently announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, exhibiting a promising financial outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year and into fiscal year 2025. The company reported robust net sales of $100.1 million in the second quarter, marking a 7.5% increase over its sales guidance range. This impressive growth in unit volume and sales mix, after adjusting for a reduction in ocean freight surcharges, resulted in an 11.7% growth.

Operating Margin and Debt Reduction

Flexsteel’s operating margin improved significantly to 4.6%, surpassing its guidance range. This improvement can be credited to productivity and cost savings, pricing discipline, and effective product portfolio management. In addition to this, the company has managed to reduce debt with its strong cash flow by optimizing inventory and improving working capital efficiency.

Future Outlook

Looking forward, Flexsteel projects sales growth of 2-7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, with a 4.5-5.5% operating margin. Continued improvement is also anticipated in the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2025. These projections reflect the company’s confident and positive stance towards its financial standing in the coming quarters.

Management Shifts

In a recent announcement, Flexsteel also revealed changes in its management team. Michael Ressler has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary. Concurrently, Derek Schmidt has been promoted to President and appointed to the Board of Directors. Matt Kaness, on the other hand, has resigned from the Board to focus on other commitments.

In conclusion, Flexsteel Industries Inc. has presented a strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding its guidance range, reducing debt, and optimising its inventory and working capital efficiency. With a promising outlook for the coming quarters and changes in the management team, Flexsteel continues its upward trajectory in the furniture industry.