en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Flexsteel Industries Forecasts a Positive Financial Outlook Following Strong Q2 Results

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
Flexsteel Industries Forecasts a Positive Financial Outlook Following Strong Q2 Results

Flexsteel Industries Inc. has recently announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, exhibiting a promising financial outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year and into fiscal year 2025. The company reported robust net sales of $100.1 million in the second quarter, marking a 7.5% increase over its sales guidance range. This impressive growth in unit volume and sales mix, after adjusting for a reduction in ocean freight surcharges, resulted in an 11.7% growth.

Operating Margin and Debt Reduction

Flexsteel’s operating margin improved significantly to 4.6%, surpassing its guidance range. This improvement can be credited to productivity and cost savings, pricing discipline, and effective product portfolio management. In addition to this, the company has managed to reduce debt with its strong cash flow by optimizing inventory and improving working capital efficiency.

Future Outlook

Looking forward, Flexsteel projects sales growth of 2-7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, with a 4.5-5.5% operating margin. Continued improvement is also anticipated in the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2025. These projections reflect the company’s confident and positive stance towards its financial standing in the coming quarters.

Management Shifts

In a recent announcement, Flexsteel also revealed changes in its management team. Michael Ressler has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary. Concurrently, Derek Schmidt has been promoted to President and appointed to the Board of Directors. Matt Kaness, on the other hand, has resigned from the Board to focus on other commitments.

In conclusion, Flexsteel Industries Inc. has presented a strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding its guidance range, reducing debt, and optimising its inventory and working capital efficiency. With a promising outlook for the coming quarters and changes in the management team, Flexsteel continues its upward trajectory in the furniture industry.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Meta Platforms Inc. Navigates a Slight Dip Amid Mixed Market Fortunes
In a day of mixed fortunes in the markets, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) recorded a slight contraction, marking a 0.22% dip to close at $369.67. The modest downward trend amidst a volatile stock market scenario reflected the delicate balance of the current financial landscape. Broader Market Performance The broader market performance presented a mixed image.
Meta Platforms Inc. Navigates a Slight Dip Amid Mixed Market Fortunes
Bank of America Shares Stumble in a Mixed Stock Market Session
5 mins ago
Bank of America Shares Stumble in a Mixed Stock Market Session
Google Clarifies 'Inappropriate Content' in Advertising Policy Update
6 mins ago
Google Clarifies 'Inappropriate Content' in Advertising Policy Update
Argentina's Caja de Valores Modernizes with Nasdaq's Technology, Boosting Capital Market Performance
1 min ago
Argentina's Caja de Valores Modernizes with Nasdaq's Technology, Boosting Capital Market Performance
SEC Charges Future FinTech CEO with Manipulative Trading Practices
3 mins ago
SEC Charges Future FinTech CEO with Manipulative Trading Practices
MissionSquare Research Institute Unveils Key Workforce Trends for 2024
5 mins ago
MissionSquare Research Institute Unveils Key Workforce Trends for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot
2 mins
Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot
2024 GOP Primaries: Christie Bows Out, Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Uncertain Political Landscape
2 mins
2024 GOP Primaries: Christie Bows Out, Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Uncertain Political Landscape
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Charges Amid Public Controversy
3 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Charges Amid Public Controversy
Super Giants Defeat MI Cape Town in Rain-Interrupted SA20 2024 Match
4 mins
Super Giants Defeat MI Cape Town in Rain-Interrupted SA20 2024 Match
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
5 mins
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
5 mins
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
7 mins
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
8 mins
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
8 mins
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app