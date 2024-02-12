Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor's Future Uncertain Amid Major Losses

Fletcher Building's shares are in a trading halt as the company prepares to reveal its half-year results, with investors bracing for potential losses of around $180 million due to unexpected cost increases on two major projects. The news has sparked speculation about the future of CEO Ross Taylor, who may consider stepping down as the board gathers to discuss the forecasts for the full year.

A Construction Giant in Crisis

Fletcher Building, a leading player in the construction industry, is grappling with mounting challenges. The company's shares took a 6% hit before trading was paused, in anticipation of a possible equity raise to offset the financial impact of the cost overruns. With shares down nearly 19% in the past 12 months, investors are eagerly awaiting further details once trading resumes.

Taylor's Tenure at Risk

Joining Fletcher Building in 2017, Ross Taylor brought extensive experience in the construction, real estate, manufacturing, and engineering sectors. However, the company's ongoing struggles have cast a shadow over his leadership. As the board convenes to discuss potential provisions, impairments, and earnings forecasts, analysts are questioning whether Taylor can steer the company through its current predicament.

Calls for Board Changes Amid Ongoing Challenges

Fletcher Building's repeated issues have led to calls for changes in the company's board. The Shareholders Association and Simplicity have expressed concerns about the board's ability to mitigate risk and improve performance. Amidst uncertainty about the company's leadership, there is growing pressure for the board to take decisive action to address the mounting challenges.

Additional Provisions for Major Projects

The company has made additional provisions for losses related to the NZ International Convention Centre and the Wellington International Airport's car park. These projects, initially expected to bolster Fletcher Building's portfolio, have instead contributed to the company's financial woes. As the board prepares to discuss the potential variance between analysts' expectations and the company's half-year results, the specter of further losses looms large.

A Pivotal Moment for Fletcher Building

With Ross Taylor's position as CEO hanging in the balance, Fletcher Building stands at a crossroads. Investors, analysts, and industry observers are closely watching the company's next moves, as it navigates the fallout from the unexpected cost increases and potential losses. The coming days will be crucial in determining the future of Fletcher Building and its embattled CEO.