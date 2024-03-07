Flerie Invest Launches Mandatory Bid for Lipum Shares at SEK6.6, Stirring Market Debate

Yesterday marked a significant turn in the biotech sector as Flerie Invest announced its mandatory offer to the shareholders and convertible holder of Lipum, proposing SEK 6.60 per share and SEK2m for the convertible. This move by Flerie, offering a total value of approximately SEK43.8m, has ignited discussions given the offer's 16.24% discount from the previous day's closing price of SEK7.88. Despite the seemingly low offer, this aligns with Flerie's history of below-market bids, as seen in its 2022 acquisitions.

Advertisment

Market Reaction and Historical Context

While the offer represents a significant discount compared to Lipum's last closing price and our base case valuation of SEK20 per share, it follows a pattern observed in Flerie's past acquisitions. In 2022, Flerie's bids for Xintela and Toleranzia also came in below the market price, securing a minority of shares. This trend suggests a strategic approach by Flerie, albeit one that may not sway the majority of Lipum's shareholders.

Offer Details and Shareholder Implications

Advertisment

The acceptance window for this offer opens on March 7, 2024, and concludes on April 4, 2024. For Flerie to fully acquire Lipum, it must amass over 90% of the shares, a tall order given the current sentiment and past responses to similar bids. This situation places Lipum's shareholders in a precarious position, weighing the value of immediate liquidity against potential long-term gains.

Future Outlook and Redeye's Position

Redeye has opted to keep its valuation of Lipum unchanged for the time being, albeit with a review underway in light of the recent rights issue announcement. The unfolding scenario will undoubtedly have broader implications for the biotech industry, particularly regarding valuation standards and investment strategies. As this situation develops, stakeholders are keenly observing, with the outcome likely to influence future mergers and acquisitions within the sector.