Flash.co Gears Up for Global Expansion with New CPTO Appointment

Amit Verma, an accomplished technology and product leader, has been named the new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at the rapidly growing consumer app, Flash.co. This appointment signifies a strategic move for the company as it readies itself for accelerated growth in India and gears up for an international expansion.

Seasoned Leadership for Future Growth

Verma is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and has previously operated as the CTO at Practo. He brings to the table a wealth of leadership experience, having held critical positions at industry giants like Big Basket, Ola, Oracle, and Yahoo. At Flash.co, Verma is expected to leverage his expertise to guide the company's product and technology roadmap, with a keen focus on preparing systems for global expansion and fostering a culture of customer-centricity, speed, and innovation.

Flash.co's Impressive Trajectory

Since its launch in April 2023, Flash.co has swiftly grown to over 600,000 users, tracking more than 12 million orders across 2200+ brands. The company has raised over $12.5 million in funding and is currently preparing for a highly anticipated US launch. Flash.co's platform offers an array of features designed to enhance the online shopping experience. These include seamless shopping tracking, an AI-powered spam-free inbox, in-depth spending analytics, and personalized lifestyle rewards.

Aiming for Global Reach

Ranjith Boyanapalli, the CEO of Flash.co, expressed his enthusiasm about Verma's appointment and reinforced the company's commitment to delivering exceptional products to a global audience. Flash.co aims to cater to the top 250 million shoppers worldwide, focusing on 'power shoppers' who contribute significantly to online shopping revenue. The company is backed by several venture capital firms and notable angel investors, including Binny Bansal (Co-founder of Flipkart), Kunal Shah (Founder of CRED), and Sujeet Kumar (Co-founder of Udaan), among others. With ambitious plans for global expansion, Flash.co's target is to launch internationally by 2024.