Business

Fixed and Floating Rate Preferred Stocks: 2024 Payment Schedule Detailed

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Fixed and Floating Rate Preferred Stocks: 2024 Payment Schedule Detailed

Upcoming Payment Schedule for Preferred Stocks

A series of fixed rate/floating rate noncumulative preferred stocks have been scheduled for payment in 2024. The details of the payments, including the series, rates, payment amounts, and record dates, have been revealed.

Series and Payment Details

The Series J stock, offering a 7.125% rate, will distribute $0.6098105903 per depositary receipt. The payment is slated for March 29, 2024, applicable to holders of record as of March 19, 2024.

Series T, featuring a 6.250% rate, will pay $31.25 per receipt. The payment is due on February 15, 2024, for those on record as of February 5, 2024.

Series U, with a 5.000% rate, will distribute $25.00 per receipt. The payment is scheduled for March 12, 2024, to holders on record as of March 1, 2024.

Offering a 4.700% rate, Series V will pay $23.50 per receipt. The payment is due on January 30, 2024, for holders of record on January 19, 2024.

Series W, at a 4.000% rate, will distribute $10.00 per receipt to holders on record as of March 1, 2024. The payment is scheduled for March 11, 2024.

The Series X stock, featuring a 3.875% rate, will pay $9.6875 per receipt on February 20, 2024. The payment is applicable to those recorded as of February 9, 2024.

Series Y, with a 4.150% rate, will distribute $10.375 per receipt to holders of record as of February 5, 2024. The payment is due on February 15, 2024.

The Series Z stock, offering a 7.375% rate, will issue $18.4375 per receipt to those on record as of February 5, 2024. The payment is slated for February 15, 2024.

Lastly, Series AA, at a 7.625% rate, will pay $30.50 per receipt to holders of record as of February 5, 2024. The payment is due on February 15, 2024.

Preferred Share Representation

Each series has specified the proportion of a full preferred share each depositary receipt represents, which varies from one-thousandth to one-twenty-fifth. This variation implies the difference in the value of each receipt and the influence of the rate on the final payout.

This comprehensive payment schedule for 2024 reflects the financial dynamics and power plays in the global order, emphasizing the importance of understanding the intricate details of investment and the potential returns. As the year unfolds, investors are encouraged to keep abreast of these payment dates and the corresponding record dates to reap the benefits of their investments.

Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

