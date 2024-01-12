en English
Business

Five Strategies for MSMEs to Strengthen Business Resolve in the New Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Five Strategies for MSMEs to Strengthen Business Resolve in the New Year

As a new year ushers in, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are encouraged to embrace five critical strategies to fortify their business resolve. These strategies, designed to position MSMEs for success throughout the year, revolve around digital branding, technology investment, financial reassessment, vendor review, and employee engagement.

Enhancing Digital Branding

At the forefront of the strategies is the amplification of digital branding. In an increasingly digital world, the creation of a robust online presence through websites, online stores, or social media platforms is vital. A calculated approach to digital marketing and social media planning can effectively bridge the gap between businesses and their target audiences. This includes growth marketing, keeping abreast with digital marketing trends, and harnessing AI-driven marketing strategies.

Investing in Technology

Next, MSMEs are urged to invest in technology. Regular equipment checks and timely software updates can prevent operational slowdowns and pave the way for growth. With the lines between technology and humanity blurring more than ever, businesses can’t afford to lag in this department. This includes voice search optimization and capitalizing on the surge in social commerce.

Reassessing Financial Goals

Thirdly, businesses should reassess their financial goals. Understanding past performance, cutting losses if required, and reallocating resources towards profitable ventures is crucial. This encompasses strategic budgeting, revenue projections, cash flow management, and exploring funding and investment opportunities.

Reviewing Vendors and Services

Fourthly, a review of vendors and services is suggested. This can help optimize budget usage and improve efficiency by either outsourcing or insourcing certain processes. It also involves understanding tax laws, available reliefs, and seeking professional assistance to aid in business expansion and growth.

Engaging Employees

Lastly, a simple thank you to employees, involving them in goal-setting, can boost morale and engagement. The value of an engaged workforce is something that cannot be overstated, as it often translates into increased productivity and, ultimately, success.

Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

