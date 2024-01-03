en English
Five Star Business Finance Stock Trades Lower; Potential Undervaluation Indicated

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
In the financial sector, Five Star Business Finance’s stock has exhibited a minor reduction, trading at Rs 716.10, marking a 1.42% dip from its previous closing price. The stock’s daily trading span was noted between Rs 724.90 and Rs 704.50. Despite a year-to-date decrease of 1.31%, the company’s stock has managed to accrue a gain of 4.17% over the past five days.

Comparative Valuation and Analyst Coverage

The trailing twelve months (TTM) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the company is recorded at 28.88. When compared with the sector’s mean P/E of 31.49, it suggests that the stock might be undervalued. Five Star Business Finance enjoys comprehensive analyst coverage, with seven analysts keeping a close eye on the firm’s performance. The overall sentiment appears favorable, with two strong buy recommendations and four buy recommendations. However, one analyst stands apart, issuing a sell rating on the stock.

Company’s Financial Performance

The last quarterly results of the company reflected robust financial health, reporting a net profit of Rs 199.39 crores. The company has attracted renewed attention from multiple brokerage firms, receiving a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,000, which implies a promising upside potential of 36%. Catering to a niche segment of small business customers and self-employed individuals who are predominantly excluded from the formal lending mechanisms, Five Star Business Finance is focused on delivering secured financial solutions.

Underlying Factors for Stock Decline

The stock’s downfall has been attributed to a variety of factors, inclusive of global market trends such as a plunge in US stocks and Treasuries, as well as a risk-averse atmosphere prevailing in Wall Street’s major tech sector. Asian equities also witnessed a downfall, with major indices in South Korea and Australia decreasing by more than 1%. Other contributing factors include growth pressure due to living-costs, calls for rate-cut by BOE from UK executives, and a potential threat to supplies owing to a truckers’ strike in India.

