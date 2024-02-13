Five Indian Companies Make Global Market Waves with MSCI Index Inclusion

In a significant move that underscores India's growing prominence in the global market, five Indian companies have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index. The changes, announced following the index's February review, are set to take effect from the market close on February 29, 2024.

Five Indian Companies Make Their Mark

The five companies include Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), and GMR Airports Infrastructure. This inclusion marks a historic high for India, with its weightage in the index now standing at 18.2%.

A Boost to Credibility and Visibility

The addition of these companies to the MSCI Global Standard Index is expected to enhance their visibility and credibility among international investors. This could potentially lead to increased investments and growth opportunities for these companies.

GMR Airports: A Surprise Addition

Among the companies added, GMR Airports Infrastructure's inclusion came as a surprise. The index provider also increased the weights of several other Indian companies. Consequently, India is now the second-highest weighted country in the MSCI Global Standard index, trailing only China.

The additions are expected to result in inflows of nearly $1 billion from passive Foreign Institutional Investment (FII) funds. The next MSCI review is scheduled for May, with Canara Bank, NHPC, and Jindal Stainless being potential candidates for inclusion in the index.

This development follows India's standardization of foreign ownership limits in 2020 and the sustained rally in domestic equities. It also reflects the relative underperformance of other emerging markets. In contrast, MSCI deleted 66 Chinese stocks while adding only five in its February review, marking the highest tally of exclusions in at least two years.

The inclusion of these five Indian companies in the MSCI Global Standard Index is a testament to India's robust economic growth and its increasing significance in the global financial landscape. As the world watches with bated breath, these companies are poised to make their mark, further solidifying India's position as a formidable player in the global market.