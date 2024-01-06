en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Five Essential Dos and Don’ts for First-time Investors: A Comprehensive Guide

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Five Essential Dos and Don’ts for First-time Investors: A Comprehensive Guide

Stepping into the world of financial assets stirs a whirlwind of emotions for first-time investors. The excitement of potentially substantial returns intertwines with the trepidation of navigating unfamiliar terrain. To chart a safe and profitable course, newcomers must arm themselves with knowledge and exercise caution. Here are five fundamental dos and don’ts to steer beginners away from common pitfalls.

Caution with Cryptocurrencies

For starters, the allure of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can be captivating. The potential for high returns may tempt newcomers to pour substantial capital into these digital assets. However, the reality is that cryptocurrencies carry a high level of risk and volatility. Consequently, it is prudent to allocate only a small portion of your investment funds to them.

Embrace Diversification

Next, the principle of diversification is a cornerstone of wise investing. This strategy involves spreading your investments across a diverse range of assets, including stocks, bonds, and funds. By not placing all your eggs in one basket, you reduce the risk associated with a single investment’s performance determining your overall returns.

Beware of High-return Promises

Thirdly, first-time investors should be sceptical of investment platforms and products promising high returns with little effort. Spread-betting apps and contracts for difference (CFDs) are prime examples where the majority of users end up incurring losses. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Source of Investment Advice

Fourth, avoid succumbing to investment advice from non-professional sources. Friends, family, and social media platforms are not reliable sources of financial guidance. Instead, focus on building a diversified portfolio that aligns with your risk tolerance and investment goals.

Long-term Perspective and Trustworthy Professionals

Lastly, adopt a long-term perspective towards investing, prepared to weather market shocks and volatility. Consider passive investment options like tracker funds for a less time-consuming investment experience. Always conduct business with reputable, regulated professionals to mitigate the risk of fraud and financial loss.

Equipped with these dos and don’ts, first-time investors are better positioned to make informed decisions, laying a robust foundation for their investment journey.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
14 mins ago
FTX Founder Implicated in Major Corruption Scheme
In a shocking revelation, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been implicated in a corruption scheme in the United States. Allegations suggest that the Democrats used FTX to launder a staggering $10 million to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. In addition, billions of dollars were reportedly funneled overseas through a Ukraine Crypto
FTX Founder Implicated in Major Corruption Scheme
Bit24.cash Refutes Data Breach Allegations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours ago
Bit24.cash Refutes Data Breach Allegations Amid Security Concerns
Finance Firms File Amended Applications for Bitcoin ETFs, Awaiting SEC Decision
3 hours ago
Finance Firms File Amended Applications for Bitcoin ETFs, Awaiting SEC Decision
Fyda Finance Unveils Groundbreaking Automated Trading Platform for DeFi
16 mins ago
Fyda Finance Unveils Groundbreaking Automated Trading Platform for DeFi
Emerging Cryptocurrency Projects: NuggetRush, Hedera, and NEO Spotlight Features and Developments
23 mins ago
Emerging Cryptocurrency Projects: NuggetRush, Hedera, and NEO Spotlight Features and Developments
Binance Affirms Financial Integrity with Latest Proof-of-Reserves Report
34 mins ago
Binance Affirms Financial Integrity with Latest Proof-of-Reserves Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
2 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
2 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
2 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
3 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
4 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
4 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
6 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
6 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
6 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
29 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app