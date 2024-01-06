en English
Business

Fitch Ratings: Changes to Sansar Trust Nov 2023 Pool Composition Won’t Impact ‘BBB-(EXP)sf’ Rating

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
Fitch Ratings affirmed that the planned alterations to the pool composition of Sansar Trust Nov 2023 will have no bearing on its current ‘BBB-(EXP)sf’ rating. The available credit enhancement (CE) remains ample to absorb potential risks. While there have been modifications to the pool of the transaction, the impact on the rating is considered negligible.

Changes to Pool Composition

The changes to the transaction’s pool were proposed by the relevant parties. This led to a smaller and more seasoned subset of the initial pool. The size of the series A fixed-rate pass-through certificates (PTCs) has been cut down from Rs 7.8 billion to Rs 5.6 billion. In addition, the first payment date has been deferred by a month. Despite these changes, the effect on the rating is considered negligible.

Sansar Trust Nov 2023 Structure

Sansar Trust Nov 2023 is composed of notes backed by commercial-vehicle loans provided by Shriram Finance Limited. Shriram also plays the role of servicer. The collateral pool, encompassing loans from 19 different Indian states, boasts an outstanding principal balance of Rs 5.6 billion. The pool is constituted of 13,855 loans to 13,254 obligors, with a maximum obligor concentration of less than 0.1 percent.

Key Statistics of the Collateral Pool

The collateral pool’s key figures reveal a weighted average original loan/value ratio of 66.8 percent, a seasoning of 10.1 months, and a yield of 14.7 percent. As of December 31, 2023, all loans in the pool were current. Fitch’s analysis, which includes assumptions regarding default rates, prepayment rates, and recovery rates, affirms the adequacy of cash flow for timely interest and principal repayments at the existing rating level. The external CE of 10 percent of the closing pool balance remains the same as in the expected rating.

This affirmation by Fitch Ratings offers certainty and stability to investors and stakeholders of Sansar Trust Nov 2023, underscoring the robustness of the structure in spite of the proposed pool changes.

Business
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

