Fitch Ratings Boosts India's 2023-24 GDP Growth Forecast to 7.8%, Outshines Global Predictions

In a significant update on global economic forecasts, Fitch Ratings has revised its growth projections for India, highlighting a robust performance amid global uncertainties. The agency now predicts India's GDP will expand by 7.8% in the fiscal year 2023-24, surpassing both its previous estimate and the Indian government's forecast. This revision is attributed to the country's sustained strong expansion, driven by domestic demand and investment, against a backdrop of global economic shifts.

Advertisment

Economic Growth Trajectory

India has demonstrated remarkable economic resilience, with GDP growth exceeding 8% in three consecutive quarters. Fitch's latest forecast suggests a slight moderation in growth momentum to 7.8% for the full fiscal year, still placing India as the fastest-growing major economy worldwide. This growth is primarily fueled by robust domestic demand, with significant contributions from investment and consumer confidence. The Indian economy's growth rates in the preceding years and quarters underscore its dynamic expansion, outperforming several global counterparts.

Inflation and Monetary Policy

Advertisment

On the inflation front, consumer price inflation (CPI) in India experienced fluctuations, driven mainly by food prices. However, Fitch anticipates a gradual decline in headline inflation, reaching 4% by the year's end, assuming stabilization in food price volatility. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained a cautious stance, keeping its key policy rate at 6.5% and signaling a potential rate cut only in the second half of 2024. This approach reflects the central bank's efforts to balance supporting growth while targeting inflation within its comfort zone.

Global Economic Outlook

Fitch's revised global GDP growth forecast for 2024 highlights a modest improvement in the world's economic prospects, with particular attention to the upward revision for the US economy. Despite challenges in China and the eurozone, emerging markets, including India, Russia, and Brazil, have seen their growth forecasts adjusted upward. The report also sheds light on the expected policy adjustments by major central banks, including anticipated rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, as they seek to ensure sustained disinflation progress.

Advertisment

As Fitch Ratings uplifts its growth forecast for India, the global economic landscape watches closely, recognizing the country's pivotal role in driving regional and worldwide economic dynamics. With domestic demand steering its growth engine and inflationary pressures being cautiously managed, India's economic trajectory offers insightful cues for both policymakers and investors navigating the complexities of the post-pandemic recovery.