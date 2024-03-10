Fitch Elevates Turkiye's Rating to B+ Citing Effective Monetary Policy Shift

New York - In a significant move, Fitch Ratings has upgraded Turkiye's credit rating to 'B+' from 'B', attributing this positive shift to the country's tighter monetary policy approach, which has been instrumental in combating inflationary pressures. This upgrade, announced on Friday, also sees Turkiye's outlook revised to positive from stable, underscoring a growing confidence in the country's economic reforms and policy implementation following a pivotal shift in June 2023.

Monetary Policy Tightening Bears Fruit

After President Tayyip Erdogan's re-election in May, Turkiye decisively moved away from its previously unorthodox low interest rate policy, embracing instead a regime of tightening that saw its key interest rate soar to 45 percent from 8.5 percent since June. This bold step was taken in response to escalating inflation, which hit an annual rate of 67.07 percent in February, surpassing expectations and underscoring the necessity for continued strict monetary control. Despite these challenges, economists are optimistic, projecting inflation to decrease to around 40 percent by year-end.

Government's Economic Strategy Recognized

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek hailed the rating upgrade as a tangible outcome of the government's robust economic program, which emphasizes rule-based and predictable policies. On the social media platform X, Simsek expressed confidence that macrofinancial stability would be further enhanced, anticipating more credit rating improvements in the second half of the year. This optimism is underpinned by a commitment to disinflation, narrowing the current account deficit, and maintaining budget discipline.

Future Outlook and Challenges

With local elections looming on March 31, Turkey is expected to introduce additional policy measures aimed at curbing inflation, a move that could present further challenges for citizens already grappling with the impact of soaring prices. Despite these immediate hurdles, the government's steadfast approach to economic reform and policy adjustment paints a hopeful picture for the future, setting the stage for sustained macroeconomic stability and potential rating upgrades.

As Turkiye continues on its path of economic recovery and stabilization, the Fitch upgrade serves not only as a testament to the effectiveness of recent monetary policies but also as a beacon of hope for future prosperity. This development marks a significant milestone in Turkiye's journey towards achieving a more stable and resilient economy, capable of weathering the challenges of inflation and fostering sustainable growth.