Fitch Elevates MTA Bonds to AA: Record High Reflects NY State Support, Financial Recovery

Fitch Ratings has significantly upgraded the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) transportation revenue bonds to an AA rating from A, marking the highest rating achieved by the MTA from Fitch since the inception of the transportation revenue bond credit in 2002. This upgrade, accompanied by a stable outlook, underscores the MTA's robust financial recovery and the strong likelihood of continued support from New York State.

Advertisment

Historic Upgrade Reflects Confidence

The upgrade to an AA rating from Fitch is a testament to the MTA's sustainable financial strength and the explicit recognition of New York State's support. Fitch's revised government-related entities (GRE) criteria played a crucial role in this assessment, highlighting the state's 'extremely likely' support level. MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber attributed this milestone to Governor Hochul's unwavering support for MTA riders and the growing confidence in the MTA's financial stability among stakeholders. This upgrade is expected to yield tangible benefits, particularly in financing critical transit projects more affordably.

Strong Recovery and Financial Stability

Advertisment

The MTA's financial stability and recovery, even surpassing its pre-pandemic state, are key factors behind Fitch's upgraded rating and stable outlook. Kevin Willens, MTA's Chief Financial Officer, emphasized the importance of a healthy credit rating in attracting investors and achieving lower interest rates for bond issues. This, in turn, reduces the cost of financing transportation projects, leading to significant savings. The authority's operational revenues and state and city operating subsidies, along with surplus from MTA Bridges and Tunnels, back the TRBs, showcasing a diversified revenue stream underpinning the MTA's financial health.

Future Implications and State Support

The recent increase in the maximum rate of the payroll mobility tax (PMT) is a clear indicator of the state's support, expected to generate an additional $1.1 billion in annual revenues for the MTA. This support extends beyond operational budgets to significant capital plan funding, including congestion pricing initiatives. Fitch's recognition of New York State's authority to approve various dedicated tax revenues critical to the MTA underscores the integral role of state support in the authority's financial ecosystem. This upgrade not only reflects the MTA's current financial health but also sets a positive trajectory for its future financial and operational endeavors.