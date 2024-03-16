Fitch Affirms Malta's 'A+' Credit Rating, Cites Strong Economy and Fiscal Challenges for 2023

Fitch Ratings has recently reaffirmed Malta's 'A+' credit rating with a stable outlook for 2023, spotlighting the nation's robust economic fundamentals alongside flagging certain fiscal hurdles and uncertainties. Malta's GDP growth soared to 5.6% last year, outpacing Fitch's initial projections and marking a significant rebound from the pandemic's impacts. This growth was largely fueled by the complete recovery of the tourism sector, which saw arrivals surpass 2019 figures. However, the report also draws attention to fiscal deficits, high energy subsidies without an exit strategy, and potential tax reforms as areas of concern.

Economic Resilience and Growth

Malta's economic resilience has been noteworthy, with GDP levels exceeding pre-pandemic figures by approximately 17 percentage points by the end of Q4 2023. The tourism sector's revival, almost reaching three million arrivals, played a crucial role in this achievement. Employment levels benefited from the influx of foreign workers, contributing to GDP growth and mitigating the economic costs associated with an ageing population. Despite these positive developments, Malta faces challenges in terms of capacity constraints and a labor market grappling with low productivity and skill shortages.

Fiscal Deficits and Inflation

The narrowing fiscal deficit, which fell to 5% in 2023 from 5.6% the previous year, remains a concern, particularly given the high cost of energy subsidies. These subsidies accounted for 1.3% of Malta's GDP last year, with no clear plan for phasing them out. Inflation rates, which hit 5.6% in 2023, are seen as broadly aligning with those of similarly rated peers. However, Fitch warns of fiscal risks should global energy prices rise, and the potential for tax changes under the EU's Minimum Tax Directive could threaten Malta's appeal to multinational companies.

Banking Sector and Outlook

Malta's banking sector is described as robust, featuring strong capitalization, a low ratio of non-performing loans, and one of the highest liquidity coverage ratios in the EU. While debt is projected to rise, hitting 54.0% of GDP in 2024, it remains below the EU's 60% threshold. Fitch suggests that Malta could see its credit rating upgraded if it manages to improve its debt situation or make further progress in addressing governance weaknesses and economic diversification. Conversely, a downgrade could occur if government debt grows due to weaker economic growth or a growing deficit, and if regulatory changes make Malta less attractive to foreign investors.