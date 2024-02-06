Fiserv Inc. Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations but Misses Revenue Forecasts

In a surprising turn of events, Wisconsin-based financial services technology company, Fiserv Inc., reported its fourth-quarter earnings with a net income of $870 million. This translates to a profit of $1.45 per share. On adjusting for non-recurring costs, the earnings per share (EPS) stands at $2.19, exceeding the expectations of Wall Street analysts. A survey conducted by Zacks Investment Research had predicted an EPS of $2.15, putting Fiserv ahead of the curve.

Revenue falls short of expectations

Fiserv's fourth-quarter revenue, however, tells a different story. The reported revenue stands at $4.92 billion, with an adjusted revenue of $4.64 billion. This is short of the forecasted $4.69 billion as anticipated by thirteen analysts from Zacks. This shortfall in revenue, despite the higher earnings, highlights the company's need for more consistent performance.

Looking at the bigger picture, the entire year brought good news for Fiserv. The company reported a profit of $3.07 billion, or $4.98 per share, with an annual revenue of $18.04 billion. This strong annual performance illustrates Fiserv's financial resilience and ability to maintain profitability amidst market fluctuations.

Looking ahead

Looking to the future, Fiserv projects its full-year earnings to be in the range of $8.55 to $8.70 per share. These figures represent a growth of 14 to 16 percent, signaling a positive trajectory for the company in 2024. However, the company's ability to meet these projections will undoubtedly be watched closely by investors and stakeholders, especially given the missed revenue forecast in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In conclusion, while Fiserv Inc. registered a strong performance in terms of fourth-quarter earnings and annual profit, the revenue shortfall underlines the importance of consistent financial performance across all quarters. With projected growth in the coming year, the company's journey will be one to watch closely.