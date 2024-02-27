FirstBank Leadership Transition: Jim Reuter Retires, Kevin Classen Steps Up as CEO

FirstBank, a prominent privately held banking institution celebrated for its commitment to 'banking for good,' has announced a significant leadership transition set to take effect on March 29, 2024. Jim Reuter, who has served as the CEO for seven years, will retire after a distinguished 37-year career with the bank. Kevin Classen, the bank's current President, has been appointed as the new CEO, with Kelly Kaminskas, the Chief Digital Officer, stepping up as the new COO.

End of an Era: Jim Reuter's Legacy

Jim Reuter's tenure at FirstBank began in 1987, marking nearly four decades of service that saw the bank through numerous milestones and challenges, including a global pandemic. Under Reuter's leadership, FirstBank has been lauded for its customer service excellence, digital banking innovation, and robust financial performance. His commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the banking sector set a benchmark for industry peers. Reuter will remain actively involved with FirstBank, continuing to serve on the company's board after his retirement.

New Leadership: Kevin Classen and Kelly Kaminskas

Kevin Classen, stepping into the CEO role, has been with FirstBank since 1998. His instrumental role in the company's strategic expansion has prepared him to lead FirstBank into its next chapter, emphasizing growth and community involvement. Kelly Kaminskas, with two decades of experience at FirstBank, brings invaluable insight to her new role as COO. Her leadership will be pivotal in overseeing key departments and driving operational excellence. Together, Classen and Kaminskas are poised to uphold and enhance FirstBank's legacy of 'banking for good.'

FirstBank's Impact and Future Outlook

As of the end of 2023, FirstBank reported a formidable $28.2 billion in total assets, earning it a spot among the nation's '10 Top-Performing Banks.' The bank's dedication to philanthropy, particularly through its sponsorship of Colorado Gives Day, underscores its commitment to community and has facilitated over $450 million in donations to nonprofits. With Classen and Kaminskas at the helm, FirstBank aims to continue expanding its market share while maintaining its core values of service, innovation, and philanthropy.

As FirstBank navigates this leadership transition, the legacies of its leaders, both past and present, serve as a foundation for future success. The bank's steadfast commitment to its customers, employees, and communities ensures that, even amidst change, FirstBank's principles of 'banking for good' will continue to guide its path forward.