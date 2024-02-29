First Quantum Secures Over $2 Billion in Financing Amid Panama Mine Arbitration, Aims for Zambian Expansion

TORONTO -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has unveiled a strategic financial maneuver, securing more than US$2 billion through key financing deals. These funds are earmarked for repaying existing debts and supporting general corporate endeavors. This financial milestone is particularly significant as the company navigates the complexities of international arbitration with Panama over the closure of its copper mine.

Strategic Financial Reinforcement

In a notable financial move, First Quantum announced the issuance of 139,932,000 shares at C$11.10 each, amassing gross proceeds of approximately C$1.55 billion (US$1.15 billion). Complementing this equity offering, the company has successfully closed an offering of US$1.6 billion in senior secured second lien notes due in 2029. This comprehensive financial package is designed to bolster the company's balance sheet, providing a robust foundation for future projects and debt management strategies.

Expansion and Arbitration

Amidst financial restructuring, First Quantum remains focused on growth, particularly with the planned expansion of its Kansanshi mine in Zambia. CEO Tristan Pascall emphasized the refinancing's role in strengthening the company's financial health, thereby ensuring the successful execution of the mine's expansion. Concurrently, the company is embroiled in an arbitration process concerning Panama's decision to halt operations at its copper mine, underscoring the complex geopolitical challenges it faces.

Future Prospects and Challenges

First Quantum's strategic financial decisions come at a critical juncture, not only addressing immediate financial obligations but also setting the stage for future growth in Zambia. With an enhanced balance sheet and a clear focus on expansion, the company is poised to navigate the challenges ahead, including its ongoing dispute in Panama. These developments reflect First Quantum's commitment to growth and stability, amidst fluctuating global mining dynamics.