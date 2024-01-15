First Quantum Announces Major Financial Strategy Shift Amidst Slumping Nickel Prices

In a significant shift in financial strategy, First Quantum, a leading mining company, has announced plans to scale back its operations. The strategic move includes the suspension of dividend payments, a reduction in capital spending, and the preparation of smaller mines for sale. The company's decision comes in response to the slump in nickel prices and slower-than-anticipated growth in electric vehicle sales.

Advertisment

Cutting Costs and Sustaining Production

First Quantum's new strategy includes ceasing mining operations at the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine, which will result in the loss of over 300 jobs. Despite the halt in mining, the company plans to continue producing nickel concentrate from ore stockpiles for the next three years to mitigate the effects of weaker nickel prices.

Dividend Suspension and Capital Spending Reduction

Advertisment

The company will suspend dividends and reduce capital spending as part of its cost-cutting measures. While no specific figures related to the capital spending cuts were provided, the decision underlines the company's intent to free up cash reserves. The suspension of dividend payments and the reduction in capital spending could be indicative of the company's desire to bolster its balance sheet or fund other critical initiatives.

Sale of Smaller Mines and Future Prospects

First Quantum also plans to prepare smaller mines for sale as part of its efforts to generate more liquidity. Details regarding the specific mines up for sale were not provided. This decision marks a substantial change in First Quantum's financial strategy, aiming to strengthen the company's financial position amidst falling nickel prices and slower growth in electric vehicle sales.