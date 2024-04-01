First Mutual Properties Invests in Profitable Assets Amid Zimbabwe's Currency Volatility

Amid Zimbabwe's economic turmoil characterized by soaring inflation and an unstable currency, First Mutual Properties (FMP) has embarked on a strategic initiative to fortify its investment portfolio. In the financial year ending December 31, 2023, the real estate firm witnessed the Zimdollar plummet by over 700%, a situation exacerbated by a stagnant economic growth and a surging money supply. This depreciation trend persisted into the current year, with the local currency further weakening by 261%. Elisha Moyo, FMP's chairperson, in the company's latest financial disclosure, emphasized the commitment to safeguarding assets against the backdrop of global uncertainties, potential droughts, and ongoing currency instability.

Strategic Investments and Property Growth

In response to these challenges, FMP is doubling down on its investment in properties deemed profitable, using them as a hedge against the rampant inflation and exchange rate risks. This approach is coupled with a focus on maintaining high occupancy rates through effective client management and offering quality, secure products. Recent property appraisals, conducted by Knight Frank Zimbabwe as of December 31, 2023, pegged FMP's portfolio value at an impressive ZWL$1,06 trillion, marking a significant leap from the previous year's ZWL$109,37 billion. This valuation adjustment translated into a profit after tax of ZWL$553,93 billion for the period under review, showcasing a 265% increase from 2022.

Ongoing and Future Developments

FMP is not resting on its laurels, with several construction projects underway aimed at expanding its property offerings. The flagship Arundel Office Park extension is nearing completion, promising a modern double-storey office block with various amenities. Furthermore, FMP is actively involved in the construction of a 388-bed student accommodation near the Chinhoyi University of Technology, slated for completion in the first half of 2024. Another notable project is the development of mixed-use duplex clusters and apartments in Zvishavane, with phase A expected to be completed by September 30, 2024.

Financial Health and Future Outlook

Despite these ambitious projects, FMP faces liquidity challenges, with a reported ZWL$0,68 for every dollar of short-term debt. This highlights the firm's financial strain amidst an aggressive investment strategy. However, the significant increase in revenue to ZWL$40,93 billion, primarily from rental income, underscores the potential for a robust recovery and sustained growth. As FMP navigates the complexities of Zimbabwe's economic landscape, its focus on profitable property investments and strategic development projects positions the company to capitalize on future market stabilizations.