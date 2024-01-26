First Hawaiian Inc. Unveils Q4 2023 Financial Results and Future Projections

In a recent earnings conference call, First Hawaiian Inc. unveiled its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Led by Kevin Haseyama, Investor Relations Manager, alongside Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO, Jamie Moses, CFO, and Lea Nakamura, CRO, the company discussed the progress made in the previous quarter, revealing a growth in customer deposits, a bottoming out of net interest margin, and excellent credit quality.

Resilience Amid Economic Challenges

Hawaii's economy, described by the company as resilient, continues to showcase low unemployment rates and a strong visitor industry. Despite the economic challenges, First Hawaiian Inc. executed balance sheet actions that positively impacted its earnings. These included selling low-yielding investment securities and reducing high-cost deposit balances, which are projected to enhance the net interest margin and net income.

Future Projections for 2024

Looking ahead, the financial institution anticipates a low single-digit loan growth, further reductions in higher-cost public time deposits, and a net interest margin of approximately 2.85% for the first quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income and Credit Performance

On the non-interest income front, the company saw significant gains from the sale of Visa Class B shares and a branch property. However, losses from security sales were also incurred. Despite increased expenses, primarily due to an FDIC special assessment, the company's credit performance remained strong. The bank recorded a provision for the quarter and maintains a robust commercial real estate portfolio with high credit quality.

As the company navigates the potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, it plans to continue investing in technology and infrastructure while managing expense growth. In light of these strategies, and despite falling short of Wall Street expectations, First Hawaiian Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $47.5 million, with earnings of 37 cents per share. The revenue of $299.4 million, however, surpassed Street forecasts.

With a keen eye on the future, the company remains committed to enhancing earnings and delivering value to shareholders. Amidst the financial ebbs and flows, First Hawaiian Inc. continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability, reinforcing its place as a steadfast player in the finance industry.